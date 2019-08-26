Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Reaches $15.22 After 7.00% Down Move; Robotti Robert Increased By $482,085 Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake

The stock of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 91,795 shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has risen 21.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LMRK News: 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Prices Series C Preferred Units at $25.00 Per Series C Preferred Unit; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 19/04/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distributions for its Series B and Series C Preferred Units; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Landmark Infrastructure Series 2016-1; 09/03/2018 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 02/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMRK); 29/05/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE REPORTS PRICING OF SECURITIZATION; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERINGThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $372.26M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $14.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LMRK worth $26.06M less.

Robotti Robert increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert acquired 17,855 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Robotti Robert holds 227,504 shares with $6.26M value, up from 209,649 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $27.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 3.90 million shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $372.26 million. The firm leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. It has a 3.8 P/E ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

