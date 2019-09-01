Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.29 N/A 3.77 4.45 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8% Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Elbit Imaging Ltd. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Elbit Imaging Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 44.76%. Insiders owned 19.95% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36% Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 45.36% stronger performance while Elbit Imaging Ltd. has -69.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Elbit Imaging Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.