Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Comparing side by side

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.34 N/A 3.77 4.45 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60

Demonstrates Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 19.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.