Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Mbia Has 0.77 Sentiment

Mbia Inc (MBI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 48 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold their positions in Mbia Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 70.24 million shares, down from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mbia Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 28 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LMRK’s profit would be $2.28 million giving it 46.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 10,874 shares traded. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has risen 7.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LMRK News: 23/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMRK); 19/04/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distributions for its Series B and Series C Preferred Units; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series C Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 29/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Securitization; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP – PRICED AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $25.00 PER SERIES C PREFERRED UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Prices Series C Preferred Units at $25.00 Per Series C Preferred Unit

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 10.26% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. for 7.47 million shares. Valueworks Llc owns 740,863 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Asset Management Inc has 4.21% invested in the company for 678,712 shares. The New York-based Elm Ridge Management Llc has invested 4.13% in the stock. Chou Associates Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 952,531 shares.

The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. It is down 4.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $847.25 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Big Mistakes: Bill Ackman – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Big Mistakes: John Paulson – GuruFocus.com” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.