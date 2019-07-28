Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019; GLORY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GLYYF) SI Decreased By 11.69%

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:LARK) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Landmark Bancorp Inc’s current price of $23.50 translates into 0.85% yield. Landmark Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 69 shares traded. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) has declined 12.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LARK News: 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC; 22/04/2018 DJ Landmark Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LARK); 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.12, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Landmark Bancorp, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 800,148 shares or 49.51% less from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 134,054 shares. 14,831 are owned by First Manhattan Co. Northern Tru reported 18,732 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested in 0% or 78,592 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 10,586 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 89,146 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 33,936 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 6,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK). Kornitzer Ks reported 77,951 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 10,727 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 423 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 70 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK). Koshinski Asset accumulated 76,935 shares.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $102.75 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $14,796 activity. ALEXANDER PATRICK L also sold $11,680 worth of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares.