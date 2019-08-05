Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019; Charah Solutions (CHRA) SI Increased By 9.72%

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) had an increase of 9.72% in short interest. CHRA’s SI was 496,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.72% from 452,700 shares previously. With 84,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)’s short sellers to cover CHRA’s short positions. The SI to Charah Solutions Inc’s float is 6.41%. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 11,987 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:LARK) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Landmark Bancorp Inc’s current price of $23.80 translates into 0.84% yield. Landmark Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 449 shares traded. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) has declined 11.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LARK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Landmark Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LARK); 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $154.57 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $14,796 activity. 500 shares valued at $11,680 were sold by ALEXANDER PATRICK L on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.12, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Landmark Bancorp, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 800,148 shares or 49.51% less from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company holds 20,771 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,586 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 78,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,727 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 12,449 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 6,876 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 134,054 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 33,936 shares. 18,732 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Jbf, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,154 shares. Federated Pa owns 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 70 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,126 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc owns 12,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 14,831 shares.

