Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp Inc. 24 2.50 N/A 2.42 10.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.56 N/A 1.80 12.78

Table 1 demonstrates Landmark Bancorp Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.1% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Landmark Bancorp Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,077.73% and an $275 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.4% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares and 48.1% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 6% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Bancorp Inc. -2.77% 1.19% 3.35% -6.98% -12.13% 4.24% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 1.5% -0.65% 2.41% -9.48% 2.68% 5.31%

For the past year Landmark Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Landmark Bancorp Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.