Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|24
|2.50
|N/A
|2.42
|10.00
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|23
|2.56
|N/A
|1.80
|12.78
Table 1 demonstrates Landmark Bancorp Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|11.9%
|1.1%
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|6.9%
|0.6%
Volatility & Risk
Landmark Bancorp Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.03 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Landmark Bancorp Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,077.73% and an $275 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.4% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares and 48.1% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 6% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|-2.77%
|1.19%
|3.35%
|-6.98%
|-12.13%
|4.24%
|Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
|1.5%
|-0.65%
|2.41%
|-9.48%
|2.68%
|5.31%
For the past year Landmark Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Landmark Bancorp Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.
