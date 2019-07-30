Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Comparing side by side

Both Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp Inc. 24 2.60 N/A 2.42 10.00 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 30 11.65 N/A 1.98 30.57

Table 1 highlights Landmark Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Landmark Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Landmark Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.1% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Landmark Bancorp Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Landmark Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,022.45% for Landmark Bancorp Inc. with average target price of $275.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landmark Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 62.3% respectively. Insiders held 6% of Landmark Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Bancorp Inc. -2.77% 1.19% 3.35% -6.98% -12.13% 4.24% First Financial Bankshares Inc. -0.95% 0.68% -3.85% -5.2% 16.85% 4.82%

For the past year Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Financial Bankshares Inc.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Landmark Bancorp Inc.