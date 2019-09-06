Landec (LNDC) Stock Value Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Lowered Its Position; Moon Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $4.83 Million as Valuation Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 5.24 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 32,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 120,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 152,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 80,071 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,894 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,700.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.01 per share.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 21,407 shares to 44,989 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 428,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4.