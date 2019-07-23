Landec (LNDC) Stock Declined While Signia Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Price Rose, Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed by $13.20 Million Its Holding

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 218,582 shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 3.41 million shares traded or 40.86% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Investment Apps for Young Investors – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Q3 Earnings Top, Trading Activity High – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,200 shares. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17 million were sold by Roessner Karl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 455,229 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Group Inc Llc stated it has 358,441 shares. Ftb Inc accumulated 2,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gru reported 0% stake. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 7,400 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc reported 5,859 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 495,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern reported 28,169 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,300 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc stated it has 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Trustmark Bancorporation Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Highland Mgmt LP holds 90,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company has 1.88 million shares. Argent Cap Management Llc invested 1.64% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $713,840 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 5,938 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). D E Shaw owns 23,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 633 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 40,671 shares. Franklin holds 2.72M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 162,713 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 32,700 shares. Blackrock owns 1.89M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. National Investment Svcs Inc Wi stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Alliancebernstein LP owns 20,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Mgmt holds 186,630 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 1.59 million shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,241 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.