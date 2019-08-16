Landec (LNDC) Stake Maintained by Wynnefield Capital Inc; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Its Stake by $65.54 Million

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 163,138 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 392,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 291,398 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 683,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.18. About 1.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh holds 32,159 shares. Conning Inc has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30,542 shares. 25,176 are owned by Copeland Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Bluecrest owns 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 56,691 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 60,880 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv invested in 15,965 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Richard C Young & Ltd reported 16,539 shares stake. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 2,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.18 million shares. Plancorp Limited Com owns 11,583 shares. Blume Cap Management holds 0.21% or 2,338 shares. Town Country State Bank Comm Dba First Bankers Comm has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley National Advisers reported 28,597 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc owns 3,010 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.40 million shares to 12.19 million shares, valued at $276.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 25,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Lc holds 0% or 19,505 shares. Walthausen & Lc accumulated 1.72% or 1.08 million shares. Assetmark reported 6 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 633 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2,282 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.36M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 203,457 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,626 shares. Franklin holds 2.72 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 145,637 shares. Carroll Associates holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

