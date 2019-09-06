Landec (LNDC) Stake Held by Wynnefield Capital Inc; Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Exelon (EXC) Position by $1.63 Million

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 451,624 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, down from 484,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 7.07 million shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 80,071 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Appoints Board Member Dr. Albert D. Bolles as CEO to Focus on Operational Excellence and Profitable Growth – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: F, LNDC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DA Davidson Out Bullish On Landec: ‘We Can Justify A Constructive Stance’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Announces New Member Nominations to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

