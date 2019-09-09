Landec (LNDC) Stake Held by Wynnefield Capital Inc; Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 58,126 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.99. About 6.89M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 17,845 shares. 15,588 are owned by Interest Inc. Inv Wi owns 28,420 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 8,727 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 300 shares. Signia Mgmt Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 266,033 shares. 162,713 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.06% or 203,457 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 63,998 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Perritt Capital reported 186,630 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,043 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,626 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36 million for 36.79 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

