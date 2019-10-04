Landec (LNDC) Stake Has Boosted by Walthausen & Company; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 76.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 314,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 727,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.56 million, up from 412,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 652,696 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Landec Corporation (LNDC) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 86,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Landec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 1,002 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Be Patient When Considering Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “How Communication Services ETFs Look Today – ETF Trends” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alphabet Stock Made Lemonade With Google Fiberâ€™s Lemons – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Battle Of Trafalgar And The Failure Of Portfolio Theory – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Takes Aim at AT&T – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodmont Counsel Lc invested in 2.54% or 179,347 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Investment Ltd has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 214,244 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthquest accumulated 5,746 shares. 477,241 are held by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 0.17% or 7,216 shares. Wright has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Ser Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.78% or 3.58M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 60,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,722 shares. Utah Retirement has 783,648 shares. Paragon Management Limited Company reported 0.14% stake.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 173,650 shares to 293,352 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,832 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 20,190 shares to 121,524 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 119,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,020 shares, and cut its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Landec Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Impinj, Inc. (PI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Curation Foods Announces New VP of Quality and Food Safety – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Meets Commitment For 100% Clean Ingredients In All Eat Smart Branded Products – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.