Landec (LNDC) Shares Declined While Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted Stake by $634,800; Voloridge Investment Management Has Lifted Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 40,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,197 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, up from 198,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 3.25M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 120,905 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Young Ray G bought $256,542. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Whitnell Commerce has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.07 million shares. Markel Corp owns 1.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.46M shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,600 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 30,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 17,736 shares. 177,741 are owned by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 432,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 26,864 were reported by Assetmark. Regions Fincl Corp holds 20,007 shares. Conning holds 0.29% or 213,982 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has 16,541 shares. 1.35 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 857 shares to 8,568 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 40,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,897 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Corporation invested 0.21% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 900 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 56,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wynnefield Capital Incorporated has invested 15.95% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Walthausen Communications Ltd accumulated 1.08 million shares or 1.72% of the stock. D E Shaw & Company invested in 0% or 23,068 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 563,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 2.72M shares. 40,671 are owned by Millennium Limited Liability Company. 33,066 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny. Assetmark holds 0% or 6 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 186,630 shares.