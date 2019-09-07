Landec (LNDC) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Raised Position by $634,800; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 28,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 53,726 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advisors reported 3,708 shares stake. Glovista Ltd Liability Company reported 3,347 shares stake. Markel, Virginia-based fund reported 270,735 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 383,144 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17.87M shares. D L Carlson Inv Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 56,552 shares. Moreover, Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability has 5.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,132 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma stated it has 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 76,996 are held by Newfocus Finance Grp Inc Lc. Elkhorn Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% or 6,733 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invest Service Limited Liability Company reported 32,428 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability stated it has 194,844 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Community Financial Ser Gru Ltd Llc invested in 36,456 shares. Davis holds 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,559 shares. Colony Gru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 131,940 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rallying Treasury yields and China trade news provided the early catalyst – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Amer Gru has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 1.08 million are owned by Walthausen & Ltd Liability Company. Natl Serv Wi invested in 28,420 shares. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.97% or 3.64 million shares. 109,733 were reported by Bank Of America Corp De. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 8,073 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 19,505 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 7,483 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 56,067 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). J Goldman Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 46,457 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 20,185 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.