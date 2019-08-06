Landec (LNDC) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Holding by $634,800 as Stock Value Rose; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lowered Halliburton Co (HAL) Position as Share Value Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 33,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 31,086 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 64,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 8.22 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 63,491 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $334.33 million for 13.35 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

