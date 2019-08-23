Landec (LNDC) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Holding; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Gibraltar Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 85,182 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 15,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,031 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 60,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd holds 7.9% or 447,021 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank accumulated 21,845 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Company invested in 63,313 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt Comm holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,318 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.13M were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Insurance Co stated it has 1.42M shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 39,876 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Garde Cap reported 23,508 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,907 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,144 are owned by Stonehearth Mgmt Limited Co. Ipswich Mngmt Comm Inc stated it has 48,125 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.