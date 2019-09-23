Landec (LNDC) Share Price Rose While Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 38.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 369,067 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 266,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 241,104 shares traded or 90.40% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 5,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 19,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 14,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 779,253 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Mngmt Communications Lc holds 0.72% or 3.42M shares. North Star Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Heartland Advisors holds 0.72% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 1.04 million shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 1.52 million shares. 186,630 are held by Perritt Cap Mngmt. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,129 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signia Capital Management accumulated 4.31% or 369,067 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 16,262 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 99,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 633 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 118,690 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 17,599 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 9,675 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 3.38 million shares to 16.34M shares, valued at $822.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,001 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).