Landec (LNDC) Reaches $11.18 After 6.00% Up Move; Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Shorts Lowered By 3%

The stock of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 146,048 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $324.37M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $11.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LNDC worth $19.46M more.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. CLSD’s SI was 4.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 4.23 million shares previously. With 393,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s short sellers to cover CLSD’s short positions. The SI to Clearside Biomedical Inc’s float is 16.76%. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5956. About 240,390 shares traded. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has declined 87.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSD News: 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PATIENTS TREATED WITH CLS-TA ACHIEVED COMPARABLE VISION IMPROVEMENT WITH FEWER TREATMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE OFFERING PRICES AT $13.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical: Primary and Secondary Endpoints Met in 6-Mo Trial; 14/03/2018 – Clearside Biomedical 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 26/03/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – IGNORE: CLEARSIDE PEACHTREE RESULTS ALREADY REPORTED

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The company has market cap of $22.87 million. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion ; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity. Shares for $214,400 were bought by OBUS NELSON on Friday, August 2.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $324.37 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1118 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,700.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.01 per share.