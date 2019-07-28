Landec (LNDC) Position Raised by Signia Capital Management Llc; Columbus Circle Investors Cut Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Shares Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 73,499 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 3,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.08M, down from 108,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 223,614 shares to 459,339 shares, valued at $47.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 48,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M on Tuesday, February 5. $1.09M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,436 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 752 shares. Natl Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 1,602 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability owns 1,650 shares. Blume Mngmt invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Franklin Resources holds 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 804,787 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 12,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 17,700 shares. 156,010 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 14,340 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability reported 540 shares stake. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 2,520 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc has 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Axa reported 307,366 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 19,505 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 120,400 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 563,625 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 4,636 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 19,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 329,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington-based Signia Cap Management has invested 3.96% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter And Company Brokerage accumulated 0.11% or 32,700 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 17,845 shares stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 11,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 333,524 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% or 274,219 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $713,840 activity.

