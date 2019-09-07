Landec (LNDC) Position Held by Wynnefield Capital Inc; Reliance Trust Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Decreased by $368,745 as Market Valuation Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 53,726 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.)

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signia Cap Management Limited Com invested 3.96% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Palouse Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 19,196 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 39,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). California State Teachers Retirement reported 37,870 shares stake. John G Ullman Incorporated owns 0.79% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 353,525 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 96,500 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage owns 32,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tompkins Fincl holds 0% or 300 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 61,239 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 8,073 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.31% or 12,451 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1.32 million shares. 5,353 were accumulated by Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 3,159 were reported by Shelton Cap. 99,307 were accumulated by Amer Grp Incorporated. Aqr Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westwood accumulated 25,916 shares. Cwm holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 244 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma holds 0.05% or 781,666 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,772 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,625 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 527 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Andra Ap reported 34,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

