Landec (LNDC) Market Value Declined While Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Holding by $634,800; Nike (NKE) Stake Lifted by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 113,128 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $713,840 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 33,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,626 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). John G Ullman & Incorporated stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Tompkins Fin Corporation holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 274,219 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,610 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 329,345 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% or 61,239 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,043 shares. First Trust Advisors LP owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 53,174 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

