Landec (LNDC) Holding Maintained by Wynnefield Capital Inc; Stralem & Co Upped Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 22,721 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.)

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 14,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 98,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 84,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 1.52 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,043 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Vanguard Group invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,636 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 58,174 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 2,282 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 298,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 33,066 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.11% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 19,505 are held by Parametric Assocs Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Perritt Management invested in 0.86% or 186,630 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 900 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 53,174 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.2% or 21,585 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt reported 13,633 shares. Da Davidson holds 30,977 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 3,927 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 10,780 shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 62,053 shares. Beech Hill stated it has 0.47% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barclays Public Ltd reported 1.16 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.54% or 30.83M shares. Capital Wealth Planning stated it has 6,116 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 85,665 shares. Smith Moore has 13,003 shares. 22,119 are held by Sumitomo Life Insur. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company stated it has 313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Financial holds 1.42% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 26,325 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,655 shares to 43,965 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).