Landec (LNDC) Holder Wynnefield Capital Lifted Its Stake by $634,800; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Stake

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 85,656 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Co LP invested in 46,457 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 298,473 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 96,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.36M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 39,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs reported 61,239 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 37,870 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 59,219 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested in 0.05% or 17,845 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Com invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 98 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company owns 56,067 shares. Perritt Capital Inc invested in 0.86% or 186,630 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Company holds 0.02% or 19,793 shares. American Int holds 22,114 shares. Sylebra Hk has 256,616 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc New York reported 7,513 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 11,063 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 2.47 million shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 38,333 shares. Natixis owns 0.02% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 32,108 shares. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 98,514 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Harvest Mgmt Limited Com has 0.58% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 101,542 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 757 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,586 shares. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca holds 2.71 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York owns 83,097 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.