Landec (LNDC) Holder Walthausen & Company Lifted Its Position by $4.18 Million; Markel Com (MKL) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Cut Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 19,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 21,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $17.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1147.02. About 18,111 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Landec Corporation (LNDC) by 47.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 348,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 728,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Landec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 149,811 shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 19,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 274,219 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. John G Ullman And Assoc reported 353,525 shares stake. North Star Mgmt reported 147,175 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 17,845 shares. Rice Hall James & Limited Com accumulated 120,400 shares. Walthausen Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Signia Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 3.96% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 20,185 shares in its portfolio. Heartland accumulated 835,700 shares. Perritt Cap Inc owns 0.86% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 186,630 shares. State Street reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 60,470 shares to 141,714 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,290 shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,810 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd invested in 115 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 28,000 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.07% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,641 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 538 shares. Whittier Trust holds 750 shares. Sather Gru holds 3.61% or 17,910 shares. Baillie Gifford & has 0.6% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 551,849 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 9,066 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.03% or 974 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 3,866 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 198 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.

