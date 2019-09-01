Landec (LNDC) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $658,680; Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $6.45 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 62,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 454,091 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.25M, down from 516,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company's stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 65,655 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares to 499,535 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 47,916 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 162,713 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 17,642 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 5,043 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2,600 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 145,637 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 633 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.97% or 3.64M shares in its portfolio. Natl Incorporated Wi reported 0.38% stake. John G Ullman holds 0.79% or 353,525 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,239 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Landec Corp (LNDC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" published on August 08, 2019

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "What's Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool" on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 2,404 shares. 195,729 were reported by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Stevens First Principles has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 27,075 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Ltd Llc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 14,542 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa reported 12,377 shares stake. Enterprise Fin Service invested in 15,288 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,554 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 263,136 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgewood Ltd Co owns 2,200 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt accumulated 7,315 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 260,345 shares to 260,371 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs (MBB) by 47,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB).