Landec (LNDC) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $927,306 as Shares Rose; As Wipro LTD (WIT) Market Valuation Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Position by $1.21 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 38.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 369,067 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 266,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 241,104 shares traded or 89.99% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 302,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.24M, up from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 966,731 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO AIRPORT IT WILL CONTINUE TO OUTSOURCE IT SERVICES OF INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEW DELHI TO WIPRO; 08/03/2018 – Siasat Daily: Wipro chairman Azim Premji quietly donate more to philanthropic causes; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 1.28M shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $56.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 941,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,995 were reported by Brandywine Global Inv Management. Cutter & Brokerage has 32,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 18,515 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 10,234 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 298,335 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 1 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 48,800 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 143,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 689 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 106,737 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.01% or 1.52M shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 4,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 1.88 million shares.

