Landec (LNDC) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Declined, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Position by $1.85 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 173,979 shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $303.38. About 6.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 7,093 shares. Finemark Bancshares & Tru holds 1,248 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.71% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 3,048 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.2% or 357,020 shares. Burney Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,294 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 2.34M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mngmt invested in 10,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,148 shares. Davenport Co Lc holds 0.01% or 1,636 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust stated it has 82,207 shares. 170,000 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Mngmt L P. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,363 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.54% or 743,801 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 15,651 shares to 7,195 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 6,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,429 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Landec (LNDC) Appoints Katrina Houde to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Announces New Member Nominations to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.