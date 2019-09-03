Landec (LNDC) Coveraged By Barrington Research with $13.0000 Target; Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Barrington Research sent to investors in an analysts report that it has initiated coverage on Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) stock, with a “Outperform” rating and a $13.0000 price target.

Among 4 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group has GBX 163 highest and GBX 75 lowest target. GBX 121.25’s average target is 14.60% above currents GBX 105.8 stock price. Spire Healthcare Group had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SPI in report on Friday, April 12 with “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.67% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 105.8.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 424.34 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 37.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity. Shares for $214,400 were bought by OBUS NELSON on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: F, LNDC – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "DA Davidson Out Bullish On Landec: 'We Can Justify A Constructive Stance' – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Landec (LNDC) Appoints Katrina Houde to Board – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $318.86 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1099 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,700.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.01 per share.