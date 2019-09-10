Landec (LNDC) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; VODAFONE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (VODPF) Shorts Down By 18.55%

Analysts expect Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report $-0.16 EPS on October, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 1,700.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 142,334 shares traded or 16.56% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD

VODAFONE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VODPF) had a decrease of 18.55% in short interest. VODPF’s SI was 4.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.55% from 6.10 million shares previously. With 89,900 avg volume, 55 days are for VODAFONE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VODPF)’s short sellers to cover VODPF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $1.876. About 4,549 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (OTCMKTS:VODPF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity. $214,400 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) was bought by OBUS NELSON.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $322.32 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1128 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

