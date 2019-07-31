Landec Corporation (LNDC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Landec Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.57% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Landec Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.92% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Landec Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.60% 1.60% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Landec Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landec Corporation N/A 11 37.60 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Landec Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Landec Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landec Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

The peers have a potential upside of 48.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landec Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landec Corporation 0.5% -3.65% -16.96% -29.84% -23.65% -15.2% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year Landec Corporation had bearish trend while Landec Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Landec Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Landec Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. Landec Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Landec Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Landec Corporation is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Landec Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.03 which is 3.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Landec Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Landec Corporation’s peers beat Landec Corporation.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.