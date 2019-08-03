Landec Corporation (LNDC) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Comparison side by side

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been rivals in the Farm Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landec Corporation 11 0.55 N/A 0.27 41.84 Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 49 0.00 N/A 2.53 21.34

Table 1 demonstrates Landec Corporation and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Landec Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Landec Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Landec Corporation and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6% Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 6.3% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Landec Corporation’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Landec Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Landec Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landec Corporation and Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 3.9%. About 1.6% of Landec Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 82.8% of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66% Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6%

For the past year Landec Corporation has -5.66% weaker performance while Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has 36.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats Landec Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.