Landec Corporation (LNDC) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Comparing side by side

Both Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) are Farm Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landec Corporation 11 3.97 25.61M 0.27 41.84 Bunge Limited 55 1.63 136.60M 1.76 33.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Landec Corporation and Bunge Limited. Bunge Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Landec Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Landec Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Landec Corporation and Bunge Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landec Corporation 229,480,286.74% 2.6% 1.6% Bunge Limited 247,374,139.80% 5.5% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Landec Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Bunge Limited’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Landec Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Bunge Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Bunge Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Landec Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Landec Corporation and Bunge Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landec Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bunge Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Landec Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Landec Corporation and Bunge Limited are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 85.8% respectively. Landec Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 3.3% are Bunge Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66% Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34%

For the past year Landec Corporation had bearish trend while Bunge Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Bunge Limited beats on 10 of the 14 factors Landec Corporation.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.