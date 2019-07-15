Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 75.32% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings Inc.