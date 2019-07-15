Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|325.81
Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Landcadia Holdings Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 75.32% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.5%
|3.27%
|5.21%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings Inc.
