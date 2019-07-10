Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

Both Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00

Table 1 highlights Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.