Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings Inc. has 11.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The rivals have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Landcadia Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.