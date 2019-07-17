Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Landcadia Holdings Inc. has 11.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The rivals have a potential upside of -45.87%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Landcadia Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Landcadia Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
