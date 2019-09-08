Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.