Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.79% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.