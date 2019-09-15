Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 120.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.31% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.