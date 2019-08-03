Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
