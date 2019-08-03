Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.