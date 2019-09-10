Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.