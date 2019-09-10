Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Replay Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
