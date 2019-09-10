Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.99 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 8.1%. Comparatively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.3% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.