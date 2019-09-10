Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.99
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 8.1%. Comparatively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.3% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.
Summary
Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
