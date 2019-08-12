Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
