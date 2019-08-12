Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.