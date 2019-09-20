Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.