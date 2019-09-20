Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
