Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparison side by side

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-72.07
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.
