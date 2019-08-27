Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparison side by side

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -72.07 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ranpak Holdings Corp.