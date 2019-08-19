Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 17.39%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.