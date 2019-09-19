Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

Table 1 highlights Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares and 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.