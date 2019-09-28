Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Contrasting side by side

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 38.99%. Comparatively, HL Acquisition Corp. has 16.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.