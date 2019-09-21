Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) Contrasting side by side

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 55.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.3% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.